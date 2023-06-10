WORLD

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm

One person was shot dead and three were injured in a shooting near Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm, Swedish Police said.

Two arrests were later made in connection with the incident, Swedish Police said in a press statement on Saturday.

Saturday’s incident brings the total of killed and wounded in connection with shootings in the Stockholm area to seven in less than 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to statistics compiled by the Swedish Police, 18 people were killed and 41 injured in 144 shootings around the country during the first five months of the year.

Ten of the fatalities during the period were recorded in the Stockholm region.

Last year, shootings resulted in 62 fatalities in Sweden, making 2022 the worst year on record since 2016. The vast majority of shootings are gang-related, according to the Swedish Police.

