1 dead, 4 hurt as World War II-era bomb explodes in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 8 (IANS) A scrap picker was killed and four others were seriously wounded on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland’s commercial city Dimapur, police said.

According to a Dimapur Police tweet, the blast occurred at Zeliang Colony in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it. “The accidental blast left one dead and four injured,” the tweet said.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II vintage. All the four injured persons, including a woman, were immediately shifted to a government hospital. Police are probing the incident.

