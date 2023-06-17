WORLD

1 dead, 5 missing after cyclone hits Brazil

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and five others were reported missing due to storms and floods caused by an extratropical cyclone in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities reported.

Governor Eduardo Leite said that a 23-year-old was killed in the city of Sao Leopoldo by electric shock in the middle of the floods, while five others were missing in neighbouring municipalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 16 cities that form the metropolitan area of Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul, are in a state of emergency due to flooding.

Landslides and floods have also caused the closing of more than 15 highways, while more than a dozen flights were cancelled at the Porto Alegre Salgado Filho airport.

The effects of the cyclone were also felt in the neighbouring state of Santa Catarina, where dozens of people had to be evacuated from several areas, according to reports from the Globo News network.

20230617-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Around 5mn animals vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease in Mongolia

    England’s Sarah Glenn reaches the second position in ICC Women’s T20I...

    Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia...

    Sri Lanka changes Trinco port rules to attract Indian investors