WORLD

1 dead, 7 injured after driver plows through crowd in Colorado

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed and seven others were injured after a driver plowed through a group gathered outside a restaurant in the city of Golden in Colorado, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Rock Rest Lodge, the restaurant, on reports of a hit-and-run crash involving multiple victims on Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

“When deputies arrived, one male victim was unconscious and later pronounced deceased on scene, four additional male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and three other victims with minor injuries remained on scene for interviews with deputies and investigators,” said the office.

Witnesses reported an altercation outside the restaurant prior to the hit-and-run, which involved a Ruben Marquez and some of the victims.

After the two parties were separated by restaurant employees, Marquez backed his vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, out of a parking spot in front of the restaurant and seemed to intentionally drive into the victims, striking at least eight individuals, including restaurant employees, the office said.

The suspect vehicle was later seen in the area by a responding deputy.

With assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, the vehicle was stopped and Marquez and two male passengers were taken into custody without further incident, it added.

20221010-091405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean spy agency warns of possible terror attacks during holiday season

    Hilary trolls Trump after FBI raid

    Kenya’s tourism players pledge new business models to withstand shocks

    BBL 2022 schedule announced, Sydney Thunder to take on Melbourne Stars...