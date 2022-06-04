WORLD

1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in China

NewsWire
0
0

A train driver died and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed in Rongjiang County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, according to China State Railway Group.

Two carriages of the D2809 train from Guiyang to Guangzhou on Saturday came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as the train was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, the company was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The injured people include one train attendant and seven passengers. They have been receiving treatment at a local hospital. A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.

An analysis of data on the train shows that the driver took emergency braking measures when he detected the abnormality of the railway line as the train was in a tunnel. The train then slid for more than 900 meters.

The anti-collision wall and the overall protection of the railway track structure prevented the overturn and falling of the train.

20220605-012602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UAE comes up with new visa rules, residence scheme to attract...

    Greek govt faces censure motion over handling of snowstorms

    1 student dead, another injured in shooting outside school in US’...

    Israel, UAE sign historic free trade agreement