WORLD

1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in China

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed on Saturday in Rongjiang County in China’s Guizhou province, authorities said.

According to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., two carriages of the train D2809 from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as it was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, Xinhua news agency.

It said that the victim was the driver of the train and injured people comprised one attendant and seven passengers.

They have been receiving treatment at local hospital.

A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.

The investigation of the accident is underway.

20220604-151153

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean activists, police clash over military radar installation

    US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions against ICC

    39 Australian shark species face extinction: Report

    Maldives Foreign Minister elected UNGA Prez defeating Afghan nominee