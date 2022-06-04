One person was killed and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed on Saturday in Rongjiang County in China’s Guizhou province, authorities said.

According to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., two carriages of the train D2809 from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as it was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, Xinhua news agency.

It said that the victim was the driver of the train and injured people comprised one attendant and seven passengers.

They have been receiving treatment at local hospital.

A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.

The investigation of the accident is underway.

20220604-151153