1 dead, 9 hospitalised after eating poisoned mutton

Ranchi, July 11 (IANS) One person died and nine were hospitalised after they consumed poisoned mutton in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, some people from Chapka Kathartoli village cooked a goat which had died after consuming pesticide on Wednesday night.

After consuming the poisoned mutton, more than 10 villagers started vomiting. They were taken to a hospital where one Jethu Oraon, 65, died.

The rest are being treated. The condition of three is critical, police said.

–IANS

