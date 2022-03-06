ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODWORLD

1 dead after strong winds hit Indonesian capital, satellite cities,

By NewsWire
0
0

Strong winds hit Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, killing one man and damaging houses as well as public facilities, local media reported.

The man, who was a driver of an app-based motorcycle taxi, reportedly died after being hit by a falling road sign board in Bekasi district, one of Jakarta’s satellite cities, the district’s Head of the Transportation Agency Deni Setiawan said on Saturday.

“He died from a severe injury on his head. There was one more person who was also hit by the road sign board. He has been admitted to a hospital due to a serious injury,” Xinhua news agency quoted Setiawan as saying.

In Jakarta, strong winds reportedly made dozens of trees, billboards, road sign boards and ceilings in malls to collapse, causing heavy traffic in most parts of the capital, according to local news outlets.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said it had warned the residents over “potentials of heavy rains, strong winds and lightnings across the areas from day to night”.

“The strong winds were caused by convective clouds, such as cumulonimbus, moving from the east to the west,” BMKG’s Head of Weather Prediction and Early Warning Division Miming Saepudin said.

20220306-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.