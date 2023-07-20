At least one person was killed and another critically injured in a hit-and-run accident involving a dumper truck in Assam on Thursday.

Witnesses reported that the two victims were on their morning walk when the accident occurred at the intersection of the Barpeta-Howly road.

According to police, the dumper truck that was involved in the crash left the site right afterwards.

Abu Zafar Mandal, a resident of Dablia Para in Barpeta town, has been identified as the deceased, whileAsik Hussain is recieving treatment at a nearvy hospital.

The police have initiated a search operation for the absconding driver.

