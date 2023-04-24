INDIALIFESTYLE

1 dead in UP tiger attack – 4th case in April

NewsWire
0
1

In a fourth such incident this month, an 18-year-old labourer was killed in a tiger attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

So far, 19 people from villages around the Majhra forest area have been killed in tiger attacks in the past two years.

Akash Diwakar a resident of Sahenkheda village of the area, was in the forest to cut reeds. He was on his bike when the big cat allegedly pounced on him and mauled him to death.

Diwakar used to collect forest produce for a local contractor.

Deputy director of DTR (buffer), Sundaresh said: “The incident took place in Katarniaghat forest, just 20 metres away from Kheri forest. The victim had a deep injury in his neck. In fact, the contractor, in greed of extra income, had sent the victim. They wanted to cut grass before the onset of the rainy season, despite the fact that we had issued warnings that the area has the presence of several tigers.”

Deputy director of Katarniaghat, Akashdeep Wadhawan, said: “After the last incident, we had installed cameras in the area. We found the presence of an adult leopard there. We have also recovered the pug marks of a tiger near the spot and are trying to ascertain which big cat was involved in this particular incident. Once we locate the conflict animal, we may seek permission to trap it in a cage.”

Forest officials claimed that the attack was reported inside the jungle, while the victim’s kin alleged that he was killed outside the forest area.

20230424-083404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT to decide fate of Delhi’s only legal slaughterhouse as green...

    Salman doppelganger booker for reel shoot

    A Selection of Faberge Masterpieces from The Harry Woolf Collection

    FinMin raises concerns on Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry’s proposal to...