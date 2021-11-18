One person was drowned to death after heavy rains lashed Puducherry and the surrounding areas. The person not identified till now was drowned in the Malattar river which is in a spate following heavy rainfall due to the low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal.

Puducherry district collector, Purva Garg said that the body of the deceased person was recovered with the help of Fire department and Scuba drivers.

District collector also said that heavy rains in the Puducherry region damaged 62 huts and 27 houses. Three trees were uprooted obstructing the roads, later removed by the Fire and Rescue department and the Forest department.

The Collector said that all necessary steps have been taken to remove the stagnated water in many parts of Puducherry central which are inundated.

The Puducherry administration has already opened 194 relief centres to accommodate people who were shifted following heavy rains. Civil Supplies department has arranged food packets for those who are in the relief camps.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Puducherry and Karaikal till November 20. One team of the NDRF from Arkonam in Tamil Nadu is requested to be deployed at Puducherry, the district collector said.

The state emergency department is functioning 24×7 to attend to various complaints and grievances. Puducherry Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy has visited the rain affected areas and directed officials to be ready for any emergency.

The Puducherry government declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday.

–IANS

