INDIA

1 feared dead, 10 injured as bus tumbles into gorge in Maha

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was feared dead and 10 others were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport bus full of passengers tumbled into a gorge near the Saptashringi hills here on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus was carrying around two dozen people, mostly tourists and pilgrims who throng the famed Saptashringi Temple here.

The injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals in Vani and Nashik.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and pull the bus out of the gorge.

Further details are awaited.

2023071237747

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MLAs poaching case: TRS cadres asked not to speak to media

    After Imran Khan’s exit Pakistan goes back to its default position-mends...

    Arun Singh reaches Yediyurappa’s residence for discussions

    Biden’s bid to evacuate 22,000 at-risk Afghans faces Taliban barrier