1 feared dead, 10 injured as bus tumbles into gorge in Maha

At least one person was feared dead and 10 others were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport bus full of passengers tumbled into a gorge near the Saptashringi hills here on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus was carrying around two dozen people, mostly tourists and pilgrims who throng the famed Saptashringi Temple here.

The injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals in Vani and Nashik.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and pull the bus out of the gorge.

Further details are awaited.

