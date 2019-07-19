1 feared dead, 14 saved from Mumbai building blaze

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) At least one person is feared dead, while 14 others were rescued from a fire that broke out in a 4-storeyed building in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control, the fire was noticed around 12.20 p.m. on the third floor of Churchil Chambers, behind the iconic Hotel Taj Mahal in Colaba.

Teams of fire brigade rushed to the spot and started fire-fighting operations. At least 14 residents, feared trapped, were rescued using fire-ladders and brought down safely. One person, who was injured seriously, is feared dead, and details are awaited.

The police have cordoned off the busy Mereweather Road, after the blaze triggered panic among the locals and tourists.

–IANS

