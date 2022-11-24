INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

1 in 2 Indian women now consider gaming as career option

NewsWire
0
1

As gaming gets mainstream, 56 per cent of women gamers now consider gaming as a full-time or part-time career option, said a study on Thursday.

Women gamers are eyeing a career in gaming, turning their hobby into a profession (50 per cent) and providing good earnings prospects (45 per cent).

While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interest them, according to the second edition of ‘HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022’.

Gaming is also considered as a source of entertainment and relaxation (92 per cent), improving mental agility (58 per cent), and socialising (52 per cent).

PCs remained the most preferred device for gaming as 68 per cent of gamers voted for PCs, as it offers better processors, design, and graphics with immersive displays, the study said.

“The PC gaming landscape in India offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth and we, at HP, are committed to support gamers in their journey by providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities to upskill and help them become better at their game through OMEN community initiatives,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

The benefits of PC gaming are also persuading mobile gamers to switch as 39 per cent of mobile gamers are looking to migrate to a PC for gaming.

According to the study, only 2 per cent of respondents have received formal training in gaming. While most gamers rely on personal skill enhancement to upgrade their gaming performance, 32 per cent follow a gaming star to enhance their skills.

“The strong preference for PC gaming represents a massive business opportunity for us. We remain focused to engineer the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem in India,” said Bedi.

20221124-180201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UNESCO adds Durga Puja to ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ list

    CBI chargesheets 8 including firms in Rs 191,18,90,089 chit fund scam

    92% faced difficulty in registering for vaccination via Co-WIN

    Ammy Virk on his new song: ‘Gal Ban Jae’ is for...