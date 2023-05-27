HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

1 in 6 N.Korean kids under 5 suffer from stunted growth: Report

Around one in six North Korean children under the age of 5 suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, an international report revealed on Saturday.

The stunting rate of the children in the age group in the impoverished state was estimated at 16.8 per cent, or 285,000 children, in 2022, according to the report on the levels and trends in child malnutrition released jointly by the Unicef, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group.

The figure is over 10 times greater than the 26,800 children in the same age group experiencing the condition in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying.

It, however, marked a decline from 2012, when 411,300 North Korean children were estimated to have suffered from the condition.

The number of overweight North Korean children in the age group stood at 47,500 last year, compared with 25,100 in 2012.

The report comes amid concerns over chronic malnutrition in the isolated country, which has implemented strong antivirus measures in recent years, such as border lockdowns, to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

20230527-091203

