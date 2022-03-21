WORLD

1 killd, 24 injured in US car show shooting

By NewsWire
One person was killed and at least 24 were injured in a shooting outside a car show on Saturday night in Dumas City in the southern US state of Arkansas, local police has said.

“One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd,” Xinhua news agency quoted Arkansas State Police as saying.

Several children were among the victims, said local media reports, quoting the Dumas police.

An investigation is underway. Victims and witnesses have been interviewed overnight, said the reports.

