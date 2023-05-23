SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1 killed, 1 injured in landmine blast in Bangladesh

At least one person was killed and another injured when a landmine went off in the Bandarban district in southeastern Bangladesh, the police have confirmed.

Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bandarban’s Ruma police station, told Xinhua on Tuesday that the landmine exploded near a camp of the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) when some workers were cleaning a place of the camp, and a worker was killed.

“We’ve got information that one civilian died and another was injured,” the police officer said, adding they have launched investigations into the incident in the Bandarban district, nearly 316 km away from the capital Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack, Hossain said.

The landmine was allegedly planted by Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), which has conducted similar attacks in the past.

20230524-012403

