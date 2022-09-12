WORLD

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Germany

One man was killed and another one was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Offenbach am Main in western Germany on Sunday evening, according to the regional police headquarters.

The victims were gunned down at around 8:18 p.m. local time in the downtown of the city, said a police spokesman of the police headquarters of Southeast Hesse, which is located in Offenbach am Main, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspected perpetrator is on the run. A large-scale manhunt with a police helicopter is underway, said the police.

