SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1 killed, 10 injured in van-trailer collision in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a collision between a van and a trailer in Ghotki district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, rescue workers reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place on the National Highway during early Sunday morning when the van driver fell asleep, and resultantly the vehicle hit the trailer coming from the opposite direction.

The victims, which included women and children, were shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue workers said, adding that three of them were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers reported that the ill-fated van was going from Daharki city of Ghotki to Sukkur district of the province.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

20221212-011002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak not seeking bilateral Modi-Shehbaz meeting at SCO summit

    Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC: Shehbaz...

    Visitors unable to leave Shanghai Disney sans negative Covid report as...

    Hindus, Sikhs among 20K Afghans to be resettled in Canada