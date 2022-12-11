At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a collision between a van and a trailer in Ghotki district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, rescue workers reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place on the National Highway during early Sunday morning when the van driver fell asleep, and resultantly the vehicle hit the trailer coming from the opposite direction.

The victims, which included women and children, were shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue workers said, adding that three of them were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers reported that the ill-fated van was going from Daharki city of Ghotki to Sukkur district of the province.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

20221212-011002