One person was killed and 17 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, local media reported.

The incident took place on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Unknown militants hurled a hand grenade at a busy road in the provincial capital of Quetta and fled the scene, according to the report.

The injured, including children, were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.

No group has claimed the attack yet, and the police have kicked off a search operation in the area to chase the fleeing militants.

20220917-055403