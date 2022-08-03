One person died while two others were injured after a mob attacked them in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, accusing them of cow smuggling, the police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, three Muslim youth were transporting 30 cows in a truck on Tuesday. However, when their vehicle reached the Seoni-Malwa area, it was stopped by a group of people who brutally thrashed them.

Later, the local police was informed about the incident, who took the three youth to a nearby hospital. One of them, however, died during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmed, while the injured have been identified as Sheikh Lal and Mustaq Ahmed, all residents of Amravati in Maharashtra.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narmadapuram district, Gurkaran Singh, told the media, “A murder case has been registered against 10-12 unidentified persons. A case of illegal cow smuggling has also been registered against the victims. Further investigation is underway.”

