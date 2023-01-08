WORLD

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting attack in Iran

One person was killed and another two were injured in a shooting attack at an oil and gas company in the southwestern Iranian province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

The attack was carried out by an armed employee of Gachsaran Oil and Gas Producing Company in the county of Gachsaran, who broke into the company’s chemical office and started shooting at the staff, the report added on Saturday.

The attacker was arrested by police as he was fleeing the scene, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to Naftonline news agency, the attacker was discontent with his relocation at the company and carried out the attack after a quarrel with his managers.

