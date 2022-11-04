INDIA

1 killed, 2 injured in Signature Bridge accident

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth was killed while his younger brother and neighbour were seriously injured after their bike collided with a concrete railing on the capital’s Signature Bridge, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, a resident of Chandan Vihar, Nangloi while his injured brother has been identified as Badal and their neighbour as Harshit.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received from LNJP hospital at 5.47 a.m. on Thursday, regarding three unknown persons, who were brought to the hospital from an accident spot, which was near Y-point Signature Bridge, following which a police team was sent to the hospital and the spot.

“One of them was declared brought dead whereas two with serious injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said the official.

“The bike was found in an accident condition on the spot. Two persons, who were under treatment were declared unfit for the statement by the doctors.”

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Timarpur police station.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that the trio, without wearing helmets, had left home on bike around 3.30 am for the Signature Bridge and the accident took place around 4.30 a.m,” said the official privy to investigation.

“It seems that they were in speed and while taking a sharp turn, the driver lost control and hit concrete railings,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

