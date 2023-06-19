LIFESTYLEWORLD

One person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi overnight, authorities said.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Monday in a statement that casualty figures were reported in Jasper County and the agency “is working closely with counties to assess the damage from the June 18-19 storms”.

“At the time of this statement, Central Mississippi had over 49,000 without power,” the agency added.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet that there were multiple confirmed tornadoes overnight in the southern US state, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency crews are doing additional search and rescue missions and damage assessments in areas struck by the tornadoes, with drones in those areas where it is impossible to get by vehicle due to downed power lines, according to the Governor.

Residents in the state have seen severe weather in recent days. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet that more severe weather was on the way on Monday afternoon for South Mississippi.

“Damaging winds and hail are possible, and a tornado can’t be ruled out,” said the agency, urging people to stay weather aware going into the afternoon and evening hours.

