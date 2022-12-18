WORLD

1 killed, 26 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Afghanistan

One person was killed and 26 others were injured as an oil tanker caught fire inside a tunnel in Afghanistan’s Parwan province.

“The gruesome incident took place inside Salang tunnel around 09:00 p.m. local time Saturday and rescue team has shifted one dead and 26 injured to nearby hospitals,” provincial administration spokesman Hekmatullah Shamim told Xinhua.

Salang Tunnel with 3,000 meters above the sea connects Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to the northern eight provinces and the accident has caused traffic suspension for a while, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting locals.

Shamim also noted that the fire had been extinguished and rescue operation goes on to see if there were anymore victim left in the area.

