1 killed, 3 wounded in US nightclub shooting

Washington, July 5 (IANS) A man was shot dead and three others were wounded on Saturday at a sports bar in the US state of Mississippi, officials said.

The incident took place after an altercation broke out at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi, Xinhua reported.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Cortez Shelby, police said in a release, adding that the woman and two men who were wounded in the shooting have been hospitalised, with their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office shared images of the suspect on social media, seeking help to identify the man, who it said is still at large.

