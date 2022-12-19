INDIA

1 killed, 4 injured in firing in Odisha’s Nayagarh

One person has died while four others have sustained injuries when the miscreants opened fire at Krushnaprasad village in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Anirudha Nayak, a retired army personnel. The miscreants, stated to be from the same village, opened several rounds of fire while the victims were standing on the road.

Nayagarh Superintendent of Police Alekh Chandra Pahi said one person has been killed in the firing and the injured were taken to the Nayagarh hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

Though the exact reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that land dispute might be the reason for which one group opened fire on the family of Anirudh.

