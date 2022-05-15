One person was killed and five others wounded as an oil refinery operated by an Indonesian state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina caught fire in Balikpapan town of East Kalimantan province, a rescuer said.

The accident occurred at 11 a.m on Sunday. and the victims were the workers of the firm and a contractor company, said Head of Search and Rescue Office in the province, Melki Anuskotta.

“One person was killed and five others injured,” he told Xinhua news agency over phone.

The wounded people were treated in a hospital, and three of them suffered serious injuries, according to him.

He said the fire was extinguished about one hour later, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Ely Chandra Peranginangin, Communication Manager of the factory, the fire occurred at Plant 5, hydro skimming complex unit of the refinery.

The plant produces raw materials for gasoline, and measures have been taken to ensure that the accident would not disturb oil supply.

