Canindia News

1 killed, 5 injured in Mumbai building collapse

by CanIndia New Wire Service010

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) One person was killed and 5 others were injured, including one seriously, when part of a building came crashing down at Chembur in northeast Mumbai on Thursday.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, a portion of the ground-plus-one floor structure was undergoing internal repairs when the accident occurred.

Of the victims, Prabhu S. Khadare, 55, was brought dead to the Rajawadi Hospital while Ayub Shaikh, 57, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the Sion Hospital.

Four others — Vijay Gaikwad, Ratanlal Bhingade, Shahrukh Pathan and Hasim Ansari — are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital where their condition was described as stable.

–IANS

qn/vd

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More