1 killed, 5 injured in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) One person was killed and 5 others were injured, including one seriously, when part of a building came crashing down at Chembur in northeast Mumbai on Thursday.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, a portion of the ground-plus-one floor structure was undergoing internal repairs when the accident occurred.

Of the victims, Prabhu S. Khadare, 55, was brought dead to the Rajawadi Hospital while Ayub Shaikh, 57, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the Sion Hospital.

Four others — Vijay Gaikwad, Ratanlal Bhingade, Shahrukh Pathan and Hasim Ansari — are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital where their condition was described as stable.

