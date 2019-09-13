1 killed, 5 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

Washington, Sep 20 (IANS) At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting that took place about 3 km away from the White House here, police said.

The incident took place at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night in the Columbia Road Northwest neighbourhood, reports Xinhua news agency.

A police official told mediapersons on the scene that the victim was a man and the injured included one woman.

Details of the shooter of the motive behind the incident was not immediately known.

