One person lost his life while three members of his family sustained injuries during a violent quarrel between two families in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The police said they have arrested one of the accused, identified as Md. Rutaj (31) while another accused named Md. Russaq alias Mukhia went absconding after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest district) Usha Rangnani said that a PCR call regarding a quarrel in E-block, Jahangirpuri was received in Jahangirpuri police station at around 10.45 p.m. on Thursday. When the police reached the spot, they found four injured people. All four were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where one Abdul Mutalif (42), a resident of Jahangirpuri succumbed to stab injuries while the other three had sustained minor injuries.

“During enquiry, it was found that there was a quarrel between two minor boys as cycle of one of them accidentally hit the other. Their families intervened and the quarrel escalated,” the DCP said.

During quarrel, Mukhia alias Md Russak (father of one of the minor boy), his brother Md. Rutaj along with 2-3 other persons were on one side hit Shahida Khatoon (mother of the other minor boy), Abdul Mutalif, Abdul Wahid and Shabnam (brothers and sister of Shahida) were on the other side.

“Rutaj stabbed Mutalif on the chest, who later succumbed to injuries. Shahida, her sister Shabnam and her brother Abdul Wahid sustained minor injuries,” the official said.

Accordingly, a case under section 302, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and accused Md. Rutaj was apprehended.

“Russaq is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him,” said the official.

The police denied any reports of stone pelting or communal tension in the area. “There was no communal angle involved as both parties belonged to the same community and are neighbours,” the official added.

