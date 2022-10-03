INDIA

1 killed, five injured in gas cylinder blast in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

A man was killed while five members of his family suffered serious burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house under ‘Bakshi Ka Talab’ (BKT) police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The injured include an eight-old-boy and two women.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Zubair.

The injured have been identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35) and Zakira (50). They have been admitted to the KGMU Trauma centre.

Police Circle Officer, BKT, Naveena Shukla, said they were informed about the incident through the police control room and a team reached the site to rescue the victims.

She added that Zubair was pronounced dead while the injured were admitted to a government hospital.

The blast had taken place at the double-storey house where four families were staying.

Shukla said the cooking gas cylinder put in the kitchen of one of the brother’s accommodations, caught fire and exploded later.

The linter and a portion of the balcony collapsed due to an explosion at the house.

“The situation is under control and the injured are getting treatment at the hospital,” she added.

20221004-045403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

    India’s Covid cases resurge: Over 14K cases in 24 hours

    Member of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi

    Lok Sabha passes Bill amending higher judiciary’s salary, service conditions