A man was killed while five members of his family suffered serious burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house under ‘Bakshi Ka Talab’ (BKT) police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The injured include an eight-old-boy and two women.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Zubair.

The injured have been identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35) and Zakira (50). They have been admitted to the KGMU Trauma centre.

Police Circle Officer, BKT, Naveena Shukla, said they were informed about the incident through the police control room and a team reached the site to rescue the victims.

She added that Zubair was pronounced dead while the injured were admitted to a government hospital.

The blast had taken place at the double-storey house where four families were staying.

Shukla said the cooking gas cylinder put in the kitchen of one of the brother’s accommodations, caught fire and exploded later.

The linter and a portion of the balcony collapsed due to an explosion at the house.

“The situation is under control and the injured are getting treatment at the hospital,” she added.

