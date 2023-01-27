One of the members working in Azerbaijan’s Embassy was killed and two others injured in an armed attack on the embassy in the Iranian capital on Friday morning.

Hossein Rahimi, Tehran police chief, said the assailant hit the employee while the employee was parking his car in front of the embassy’s entrance at 8:25 local time (0455 GMT), reported the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The attacker then entered the embassy holding a Kalashnikov rifle and started shooting, killing the employee and injuring two others, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Rahimi as saying.

The assailant was arrested by police forces while seeking to escape, citing family and personal issues as the motive behind the attack, said the police chief.

The assailant had entered the embassy with his two young children, he added.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry identified the assassinated individual as a guard, who had served as the head of security at the embassy, saying the Friday attack also wounded two people.

