1 killed in gas cylinder explosion in UP’s Bahraich

NewsWire
A teenage girl was killed while her three sisters sustained severe injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in Jhala village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The incident took place on Monday when one Jan Jahan was boiling milk on a gas stove and the gas cylinder exploded.

Nisha Bano, 17, daughter of Shabbir died due to the explosion while her three other sisters were injured after being buried under the debris.

Three other houses were also damaged.

The police spokesman said that the injured have been admitted at the community health centre in Motipur where their condition is stated to be critical.

