1 killed in hospital shooting in US’ Arkansas

NewsWire
At least one person was killed following a shooting at a hospital north of Little Rock, capital of the US’ Arkansas, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar.

St. Vincent North in Sherwood, Arkansas, was on lockdown as law enforcement officers from multiple agencies rushed to the scene responding to “reports of a shooting incident on Wednesday”.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured.

Police did not say whether the victim was a patient, employee or visitor.

Sherwood is a suburb of Little Rock with a population of more than 32,700 people.

20220929-051602

