INDIA

1 killed in shooting at Lebanon mosque

NewsWire
0
0

A Lebanese citizen on Friday opened fire at worshipers as they were leaving a mosque in the town of Bar Elias in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, killing one and injuring several others, local media reported.

The Lebanese army rushed to the area and exchanged fire with the gunman, which led to his injury, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run National News Agency.

The shooter, reportedly in critical condition, was transported to hospital.

The cause of the incident was still unknown, the report added.

2023070735723

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google unveils new tools to build high-quality Android games

    ‘Financial fraud, fictitious purchases’: 106 Delhi Gymkhana Club members write to...

    Missing Jain pontiff in K’taka murdered, police launch search for body

    Notorious gangster Fahim Machmach succumbs to Covid in Pak