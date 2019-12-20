1 killed in US Walmart shooting

Washington, Jan 7 (IANS) One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US city of New Orleans, Louisiana, police said.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said that a man on Monday evening walked into a Walmart and fired multiple rounds, hitting two people, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were hundreds of customers in the store at the time.

The victim, a Walmart employee, died on the spot, while the other person was shot in the foot and was in stable condition, Ferguson told the media.

The suspect was stopped by an officer providing security at the Walmart.

He was taken to police headquarters for investigation.

Police said they did not know if the shooter chose his victims at random or if he had a relationship with them.

The motive was yet to be determined.

–IANS

ksk/