One person was killed and more than a dozen injured when a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in Berlin’s Charlottenburg locality on Wednesday, media reports said.

It remains unclear whether the driver purposely plowed into the crowd, German news agency dpa reported.

Local media initially reported 30 injuries, some of them in serious condition, in the incident that took place on Rankestrasse street.

Police detained the driver at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

The local fire brigade confirmed the incident, adding that about 60 emergency personnel are on the scene or on their way.

The affected area has been cordoned off.

20220608-170006