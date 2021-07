One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Walnut Creek, Northern California, police said.

Local police responded after receiving reports of a shooting at 1.37 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying in a Facebook post.

One victim died at the scene and the other three were taken to a local hospital, police said, adding that “This is an active investigation”.

