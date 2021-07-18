One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Portland, Oregon state, police said.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene, and no one has been arrested, according to Portland police on Saturday.

A woman was severely injured and later died at a hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

The other known gunshot victims are expected to survive, according to a report by OregonLive.

Kevin Allen, a police spokesperson, said there might be more shooting victims, as others might have left the scene before police arrived.

–IANS

ksk/