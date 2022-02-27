INDIA

1 pilgrim from Delhi killed, 3 injured in accident in UP

By NewsWire
0
0

A pilgrim from Delhi, on way to Haridwar, was killed while three others sustained injuries after a car rammed into their motorcycles in Budhana police station area here.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv, a resident of Mohammadpur in Delhi.

His friends Manoj, Ankit and Rohit, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment in a hospital, the police said.

The four men were travelling on two motorcycles from Delhi to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect Ganga water on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

When they neared the check post on the Budhana-Badaut road, a speeding car rammed into their vehicles, the police said. A case has been registered against the driver.

20220227-135602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.