A group of miscreants stabbed three brothers, leaving one dead in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Friday evening.

On the day, the same group also attacked two others, who are said to be associated with someone with whom they have rivalry.

Two seperate cases have been lodged and three persons have been apprehended.

In the first incident, they killed a man as his bike had touched them while in second incident they wanted to kill their rival, and when they didn’t find him, they attacked two persons, who are said to be associated with their rival.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 4:36 p.m. that three persons were stabbed in K Block in Mangolpuri.

The injured persons identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan and Fardeen were moved to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where Armann was declared brought dead. Fardeen was admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Fardeen told the police that at around 2:15 p.m., he was going on his motorcycle when his vehicle touched the bike of one Shahrukh. Following this, he had an altercation with Shahrukh’s aide Shahbir and Fardeen left the area after argument.

“Fardeen’s brother Monty decided to resolve the matter peacefully with Sharukh. Monty along with his cousin Arman went to meet Shahrukh where they had heated argument. Sharukh and Shahbir asked their associates to bring knives and finish the three brothers.”

The group then stabbed the victims and ran away from the spot.

Later, the group went to O Block Mangolpuri to take revenge from one Matthi as he had thrashed the brother of one of the members of the group few days back. They found two boys Anurag and Ravi there and asked them about Matthi. Later on the accused stabbed both the boys.

Anurag sustained major injuries while Ravi was discharged from hospital.

A murder and an attempt to murder cases have been lodged against the miscreants.

“Shahrukh and two other accused — Saif and Vineet, have been apprehended while efforts are on to arrest other accused persons,” the police said.

20220910-014003