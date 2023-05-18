SOUTH ASIAWORLD

1 terrorist, 1 soldier killed in military operation in Pakistan

Pakistan’s military have claimed to have killed a terrorist in an operation in the country’s Bajaur district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that a fire exchange took place between government troops and the terrorists on Thursday in the Loesam area of the Bajaur district.

The government troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was killed, said the ISPR, adding that a soldier of the security forces has also died in the operation.

The government forces had launched an operation in the area to eliminate the terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported.

The military added that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of soldiers would further strengthen the resolve of the country against terrorism.

