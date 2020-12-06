10-15 runs Natarajan saved helped us win: Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who sealed the second T20 International against Australia in India’s favour with an unbeaten 22-ball 42 towards the end of the Indian innings, said that he was surprised when he found out that he was declared Man of the Match and not fast bowler T. Natarajan, whose spell of two for 20 in four overs, helped restrict Australia below 200 on a very good batting wicket.

“In the presentation ceremony I had said that I thought he would be Man of the Match but they say it has become a batsman’s game. But when the run rate was higher, he applied the brakes on Aussie innings. The 10-15 runs less he gave was the difference. The way Aussies started and where they ended — the first thing I said to everyone when we went to the dressing room was that they are 10-15 runs short and if we play normal cricket, we will win and in the end, the runs (Natarajan saved) mattered,” said Pandya.

Natarajan took the wickets of Moises Henriques and D’Arcy Short on Sunday, and mixed his deliveries well on a surface that was good for batting.

The left-arm pace bowler, who represents SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, had taken three wickets for 30 runs in Friday’s game, including Glenn Maxwell’s.

“To be honest, I am impressed with him, because he is someone who keeps it simple, I like people who keep things simple and don’t complicate things too much. He is one of those, if you tell him, ‘Nattu you have to bowl yorker’, he goes and bowls a yorker, you tell him to bowl slow ball, he bowls slow ball. He has been fantastic. Coming from a place, he has taken on the opposition, shown character. If you keep things simple, it is for your benefit,” said Pandya.

–IANS

