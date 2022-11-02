Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to 10 newly-appointed additional judges of the court in a simple ceremony.

An official spokesperson said that the additional Judges who were sworn-in wereKuldeep Tiwari, Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal.

Judges and advocates of the High Court were also present on this occasion.

The spokesperson said that with the elevation of these 10 new Judges, now the total number of judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has increased from 56 to 66.

