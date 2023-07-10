INDIA

10 arrested in UP for illegal religious conversion

Ten people, including a pastor, have been arrested for allegedly indulging in illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rahul Pandey said that the pastor Baburam was accused of luring poor locals to convert to Christianity in Siddhanpurwa village.

Some other people assisted him in this work.

The arrests took place after a case was registered against 19 people on charges of unlawful conversion.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, the DSP said.

It has been alleged that Baburam and his wife were luring the villagers to convert to Christianity by promising to cure their diseases, including cancer, police said.

