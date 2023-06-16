INDIA

10 arrested on charges of burning of house in retaliation in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Ten people were arrested on charges of burning of the wooden house in retaliation by a mob after the gruesome killing of a man in Salooni area of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

DIG Kangra Abhishek Dullar said a mob of 1,000 set the house of the accused ablaze on Thursday. The family members of the accused were evacuated safely.

Amidst communal tension, the local administration has already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the area.

Condemning the murder, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for upholding unity and harmony and further emphasised the need to refrain from giving political or communal colour to the incident.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with a woman belonging to a minority community, was murdered. His body was cut into eight pieces and dumped in a bag before being disposed off in a sewer.

The victim had been missing since June 6. His body was recovered three days later.

Such incidents should not be flared to achieve the ulterior motive just for sake of politics on the cost of communal harmony, Sukhu told the media here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said the law will follow its due course and assured the victim’s family that the government stands firmly with them during this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance to support them till justice is served.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, the Chief Minister said the culprits behind this heinous crime would not escape punishment. Stringent action will be taken against them as per the law.

The Chief Minister urged the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities conducting investigation into the matter.

20230616-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED charge sheets Anil Deshmukh, sons, in bribery, money-laundering case

    Law Ministry legal advisor accused of bribery, CBI files FIR

    Sleeping habit saved my life: K’taka mine blast survivor

    ED attaches assets of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation