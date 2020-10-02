10 Brampton facilities to receive complimentary Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification ratings

Ten City of Brampton locations have been selected to receive a snapshot of building accessibility through the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ (RHFAC) program, officials announced.

“The City of Brampton is a Mosaic, and we are committed to removing barriers for people with disabilities so that everyone in our diverse community can participate fully. I welcome the opportunity to receive RHFAC ratings for the ten selected City facilities, and fondly recall first hearing of the Foundation’s certification when I met Rick in Ottawa and he encouraged the City to apply. In better understanding our locations’ levels of accessibility, we can continue to work towards making a City that is more inclusive and accessible for all,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

The ten selected facilities include:

Lester B. Pearson Theatre

The Rose Theatre

POA Courthouse

Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library

Cassie Campbell Community Centre

City Hall

BFES Apparatus and Maintenance Facility

Brampton Gateway Terminal

Bramalea Transit Terminal

Springdale Library

The Rick Hansen Foundation will be conducting 250 complimentary ratings in select municipalities across Ontario, thanks to funding from the Government of Ontario. The RHFAC program uses trained professionals to provide accessibility ratings using the RHFAC methodology for businesses and public buildings to help property managers and owners determine ways to remove identified barriers, in turn making their spaces and communities more accessible.

Applications for complimentary RHFAC ratings are currently being accepted for the second round of the program until November 30, 2020.