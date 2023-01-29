SOUTH ASIAWORLD

10 children killed as boat capsizes in Pakistan (Ld)

Ten children were killed when a boat capsized in a dam in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, an official said.

The boat with 25 children onboard capsized in Tanda Dam of Kohat earlier in the morning, and the divers rescued 16 out of them and shifted them to hospital, district Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf said.

Ashraf said that the bodies of nine others were recovered from the dam, whereas one child breathed his last at the hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Talking to Xinhua, sources from a rescue organisation the Edhi Foundation said that the children were students of a seminary who were visiting the dam for recreational activity.

20230129-152402

